Art Dirt: How was this Year’s Dallas Art Fair?

by Glasstire November 21, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
sculpture by Kathy Boortz a Valley House Gallery

A sculpture by Kathy Boortz in Valley House Gallery’s booth at the 2021 Dallas Art Fair

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech break down the good and the bad from this year’s Dallas Art Fair.

“On one hand, you can’t take your local dealers for granted and expect to have a successful fair. I think that’s a fact. On the other hand, you can’t have a successful fair if you’re only showing local galleries.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Art Dirt 3: Texas Art Fairs: the Good, the Bad and the Dallas
Glasstire: Should Houston Have an Art Fair?
Glasstire: 2011: Dallas Art Fair(s)
Glasstire: 2012: Dallas Art Fair Founders Byrne and Sughrue Take on San Francisco’s FOG
Glasstire: 2012: The Dallas Art Fair: It’s back and it’s better
Glasstire: 2013: Dallas Art Fair 5: Fun Abstraction
Glasstire: 2014: Your A-Game Guide to the Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2014: Persistent Schlock Deficit Haunts 2014 Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2014: Artforum Weighs in on the Dallas Art Fair: There are No Artists Here
Glasstire: 2015: A Loose Guide: Some Picks and Pics of the Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2015: More Dallas Art Fair 2015
Glasstire: 2016: Dallas Museum of Art Goes on Buying Spree at Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: Dallas Art Fair Has a (New) Director
Glasstire: 2017: A Lot of New Blood For the 2017 Dallas Art Fair, Including Gagosian
Glasstire: 2017: Here’s the Work the DMA Bought at the Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2017: How Was This Year’s Dallas Art Fair?
Glasstire: 2018: Here’s What the DMA Bought From the 2018 Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2018: The Hold Steady: A Recap of the 2018 Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2019: Dallas Art Fair Announces 2019 Exhibitor List; Will Open Permanent Project Space
Glasstire: 2019: Here’s What the DMA Bought From the 2019 Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2019: On-Location Podcast: Chats With 2019 Dallas Art Fair Exhibitors
Glasstire: 2019: Why Talley Dunn Gallery Was Absent from This Year’s Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2020: Dallas Art Fair Goes Online Ahead of October 2020 Reschedule
Glasstire: 2020: Dallas Art Fair Launches ‘Culture Place’ Digital Marketplace For Art Collectors
Glasstire: 2020: UPDATE: Dallas Art Fair 2020 Canceled, Galleries Offered Credits For Future Fairs
Glasstire: 2020: Insult to Injury: The Loss of an Art Fair and the Potential Death of Galleries
Glasstire: 2020: Dallas Art Fair Foundation Gifts Works to the Nasher and DMA
Glasstire: 2021: 2021 Dallas Art Fair Postponed
Glasstire: 2021: Dallas Art Fair Set to Return This November
Glasstire: 2021: Dallas Art Fair Announces 2021 Exhibitor List
Glasstire: 2021: Dallas Museum of Art Acquires Six Pieces from of the Dallas Art Fair
Glasstire: 2021: Back to “Normal”: The 2021 Dallas Art Fair

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: NFTs: Where are they now?

September 12, 2021

BFAs and MFAs Should Head to the Dallas...

April 16, 2016

Art Dirt: Is Texas an International Art Destination?

September 29, 2019

Top Five: April 9, 2015

April 9, 2015

Art Dirt: Banksy’s $25 Million Shredded Sale &...

October 24, 2021

On-Location Podcast: Chats With 2019 Dallas Art Fair...

April 13, 2019

Dallas Art Fair Announces 2016 Exhibitors

February 28, 2016

Art Dirt: Why We Love (and Hate) Art...

April 25, 2021

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Art Dirt: Exit Interview: a Chat with Christopher...

August 1, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: