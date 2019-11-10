Art Dirt: Are Art Megahits Worth It?

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss whether or not big-name art attractions are worth braving the crowds (and which ones aren’t miserable to visit).

“A lot of the art attractions that have a weight behind them are the hallmark pieces of art history, or the pieces that have come into the public eye — like the Sistine Chapel or the Mona Lisa.”

