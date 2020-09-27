Art Dirt: Is Virtual Reality the Future of Art?

by Glasstire September 27, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
KAWS Acute Art HOLIDAY SPACE Augmented reality artwork

HOLIDAY SPACE, an augmented reality artwork by KAWS. Image taken via the Acute Art app

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the art world’s (still nascent) use of virtual and augmented reality, how VR undercuts traditional art experiences, and its real potential in the hands of artists.

“For somebody who has so many doubts about where the digital revolution is taking us, I’m actually quite excited about virtual reality in art, because I do think that artists will continue to push the boundaries of what it can be … I do think a lot of artists are capable of doing something that we haven’t imagined yet.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related reading:
Glasstire: How the Art World Should Exploit Pokémon Go
Glasstire: Capitalist Consumption: the Institute for New Feeling at Ballroom Marfa
Glasstire: Surrounded by Sharks in Virtual Reality
New Museum: Versions: The Creative Landscape of Virtual Reality
New Museum: First Look: Artists’ VR
Wired: Want to Know the Real Future of AR/VR? Ask Their Devs
Schirn Mag: How Virtual Reality Conquers the Art World
A New App From Microsoft Takes Users Inside the Conceptual World and Studio of Artist Sol LeWitt
Blue Star Contemporary’s Red Dot augmented reality mobile app
The New York Times: A Step Into the Unknown, With Virtual Reality
The New Yorker: Confronting the “Shocking” Virtual-Reality Artwork at the Whitney Biennial
The New Yorker: Studio 360
Acute Art: Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Art Production

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art...

July 19, 2020

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Art Dirt: What’s Up with Nonprofit Art Spaces?

September 15, 2019

Art Dirt: Make Art with Purpose & Janeil...

August 16, 2020

Art Dirt: Do Artists Make Good Critics?

March 1, 2020

Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums...

June 23, 2019

Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists...

August 4, 2019

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Art Dirt: Banksy Prank Fail

October 13, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: