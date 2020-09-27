Art Dirt: Is Virtual Reality the Future of Art?

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the art world’s (still nascent) use of virtual and augmented reality, how VR undercuts traditional art experiences, and its real potential in the hands of artists.

“For somebody who has so many doubts about where the digital revolution is taking us, I’m actually quite excited about virtual reality in art, because I do think that artists will continue to push the boundaries of what it can be … I do think a lot of artists are capable of doing something that we haven’t imagined yet.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related reading:

—Glasstire: How the Art World Should Exploit Pokémon Go

—Glasstire: Capitalist Consumption: the Institute for New Feeling at Ballroom Marfa

—Glasstire: Surrounded by Sharks in Virtual Reality

—New Museum: Versions: The Creative Landscape of Virtual Reality

—New Museum: First Look: Artists’ VR

—Wired: Want to Know the Real Future of AR/VR? Ask Their Devs

—Schirn Mag: How Virtual Reality Conquers the Art World

—A New App From Microsoft Takes Users Inside the Conceptual World and Studio of Artist Sol LeWitt

—Blue Star Contemporary’s Red Dot augmented reality mobile app

—The New York Times: A Step Into the Unknown, With Virtual Reality

—The New Yorker: Confronting the “Shocking” Virtual-Reality Artwork at the Whitney Biennial

—The New Yorker: Studio 360

—Acute Art: Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Art Production