Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

by Glasstire July 31, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail
A photograph of The Grace Museum in Abilene, Texas. The museum is a large, brick building.

The Grace Museum in Abilene, Texas

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene.

“Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: A Lubbock Check-In: April 2021
Glasstire: Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts in Lubbock Appoints New Curator
Glasstire: Checking in With the Current Exhibitions at LHUCA, Lubbock
Glasstire: East Lubbock Art House Moves Into New Home
Glasstire: Danielle Demetria East and East Lubbock Art House
Glasstire: A New West Texas Travel Guide from the Old Jail Art Center
Glasstire: Kelly To Take Reins At Old Jail Art Center
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums in Texas
Glasstire: Art Road Trip: The Texas Panhandle

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: Is the Golden Age of TV...

June 19, 2022

Exceeding the Local: Bryan Wheeler’s “Slinger”

May 31, 2019

Art Dirt: Why We Love (and Hate) Art...

April 25, 2021

Art Dirt: How to Have a Successful Studio...

November 24, 2019

Solitary Voyager: Carol Flueckiger’s Solar Paintings in Lubbock

December 28, 2020

Art Dirt: On Sincerity, Honesty, and the Art...

June 20, 2021

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2021

January 2, 2022

Art Dirt: What Makes a Good Artist Residency?...

January 19, 2020

Art Dirt: Our Thoughts on The Museum of...

November 22, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: