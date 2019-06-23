Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums in Texas

by Glasstire June 23, 2019
0
Glasstire Best regional art museums across Texas

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees help you plan your summer road trip by recapping some of their favorite smaller-town museums across the state of Texas.

“If you’re on your way out of the state, or if you’re on your way through the state, these are the places to visit.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Thanks to this week’s podcast sponsor, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and their exhibition, Disappearing—California, c. 1970: Bas Jan Ader, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein. For more information on the show, go here.

