Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums in Texas

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees help you plan your summer road trip by recapping some of their favorite smaller-town museums across the state of Texas.

“If you’re on your way out of the state, or if you’re on your way through the state, these are the places to visit.”



To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Thanks to this week’s podcast sponsor, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and their exhibition, Disappearing—California, c. 1970: Bas Jan Ader, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein. For more information on the show, go here.

Related Reading:

El Paso Museum of Art up for National Medal

Into the Great White Sands: Craig Varjabedian at Museum of the Southwest

George W. Bush’s Paintings at The Museum of the Southwest

Ben Livingston’s ‘Spirit Houses’ at San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Brian Molanphy’s Wasp Nests at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Art Road Trip: The Texas Panhandle

TX Panhandle to Open Contemporary Art Museum

Panhandle-Plains Museum To Reopen Permanent Petroleum Exhibit

“Democratic not Aristocratic”: Yellow City Art and its Ever-Evolving Legacy

A New West Texas Travel Guide from the Old Jail Art Center

Patrick Kelly To Take Reins At Old Jail Art Center

Aftermath: The Wichita Falls Tornado

Sticks and Stones: Works by Helen Altman at the Tyler Museum of Art

Curator Shuffle: Changes at Art League Houston & the Art Museum of Southeast Texas

A Trip to the Stark Museum in Orange, Texas

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas Receives Notable Art Donations

Dennis Nance is the New Galveston Arts Center Curator!

Why this Year’s Galveston Artist Residency Exhibition is Different

Rising Tide Projects: A New Galveston Art Space

Victoria Gets Its Own Art Car Parade and a Contemporary Art Museum!

Scrapdaddy in Beeville

Rockport Center for the Arts Receives $5 Million Grant

Dorothy Hood: The Color of Being / El Color de Ser at the Art Museum of South Texas

The Perfect Coda at IMAS / La coda perfecta en el IMAS