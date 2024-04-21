Art Dirt: Talking Art, Architecture & Photography with Paul Hester

by Glasstire April 21, 2024
A young man in front of the Goliad Monument holding the reins of a horse in one hand leads a small boy toward the camera.

Paul Hester, ” Fannin’s Men”

Brandon Zech talks with Texas artist Paul Hester about his over 50-year career taking photographs.

There are photographs that I look at and say ‘that just feels right,’ but there are others that bug the hell out of me, and those are the ones that stick with me.

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Review: Paul Hester’s “Prisoners of Masculinity” at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston
Glasstire: Business and Pleasure: 50 Years of Photography by Paul Hester
Glasstire: Five-Minute Tours: Paul Hester & Sarah Sudhoff at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston
Glasstire: “WAR/PHOTOGRAPHY” at the MFAH: All But Death, can be Adjusted…
Glasstire: Talking with Glasstire Contributor Rosa Boshier González
MoMA: The Machine as Seen at the End of the Mechanical Age

Funding generously provided by: