Art Dirt: Talking Art, Architecture & Photography with Paul Hester

Brandon Zech talks with Texas artist Paul Hester about his over 50-year career taking photographs.

“There are photographs that I look at and say ‘that just feels right,’ but there are others that bug the hell out of me, and those are the ones that stick with me.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

