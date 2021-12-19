Art Dirt: Exploring the Metaverse + the “Disneyfication” of Notre Dame

by Glasstire December 19, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Screenshot of an animated Henri Rousseau painting

Screenshot from a video by Meta

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss Meta’s new virtual world and the recently proposed plans to modernize the interior of Notre Dame in Paris.

“That would put the fear of God into you, if you walked into Notre Dame and there was a giant Louise Bourgeois spider looming overhead.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the museum’s exhibition, Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things, which is on view from December 18, 2021 through March 13, 2022. Houston-based artist Francesca Fuchs creates paintings and sculptures about artifacts from our daily lives. Using subtle color and shadow, Fuchs dissolves the distinction between high and low, between personal and public, between what we feel and what we know. AMSET is open 7 days a week and admission is free. For more information, visit amset.org.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
ArtReview: The Boring Art of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse
Keynote: Welcome to Meta
Meta’s Animated Henri Rousseau Video
AP News: The Latest: American tourists shocked at Notre Dame fire
Artnet News: ‘Our Lady of Paris Is in Flames’: Notre Dame’s Spire and Ceiling Collapse in Devastating Fire
NY Times: Fate of Priceless Cultural Treasures Uncertain After Notre-Dame Fire
Artnet News: Finally Stabilized After a Catastrophic Fire, Notre Dame Cathedral Is Ready to Be Rebuilt—Maybe in Time for the 2024 Summer Olympics
Artnet News: Art Industry News: As Edgy Artists Enter the Notre Dame Spire Competition, Conservatives Get Nervous + Other Stories
Artnet News: France Will Rebuild Notre Dame’s Spire as It Was, Scrapping Plans to Top the Fire-Ravaged Cathedral With a Contemporary Design
Artnet News: Artists Wanted an Experimental New Spire for Notre Dame. The French Senate Has Now Made Sure That Will Never Happen
The Art Newspaper: Catholic church’s proposed redesign of Notre Dame interior provokes outrage
Artnet News: Critics Say New Church-Approved Plans for Notre-Dame Will Make the Place Look Like Disneyland
France24: France approves controversial Notre-Dame redesign
NY Times: Modernization of Notre-Dame Interior Gets Green Light
Smithsonian Magazine: France Approves Controversial Plan to Renovate Notre-Dame Cathedral
Hyperallergic: France Approves a Controversial, Modernized Renovation Plan for Notre-Dame’s Interior
Artnet News: French Heritage Experts Have Approved Controversial Notre-Dame Plans That Critics Say Will ‘Distort’ the Famed Cathedral
ARTnews: Controversial Plans to Modernize Notre-Dame Move Forward

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: Should Museums Deaccession Their Collections?

April 11, 2021

Art Dirt: What is the Future of Art?

April 12, 2020

Art Dirt: Are Art Megahits Worth It?

November 10, 2019

Art Dirt: Is Philip Guston Right for Now?

November 8, 2020

Art Dirt: Predictions and Hopes for the Coming...

January 5, 2020

Art Dirt: The Mural Boom in Texas

March 27, 2021

Art Dirt: The Intersection of Art and Conspiracy...

May 10, 2020

Art Dirt 4: Troll Art, Whether Artists Should...

May 14, 2017

Art Dirt: What are NFTs and how did...

March 14, 2021

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: