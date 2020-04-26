Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art to Get Hyperlocal?

by Glasstire April 26, 2020
Dallas Texas HOMECOMING! Committee art collective

HOMECOMING! Committee, 2013

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees take an optimistic view of a more collaborative future for Texas art, artists, and institutions, and their more appreciative audiences.

“There’s a lot of sweat equity that artists are willing to put into their own shows if you give them the space in a museum.”

Related Reading:
Looking for Texas Art in Texas
Where is Our Made in LA?
An Open Letter to the Other 49 States
Context is everything: on bumping into art in small town TX

