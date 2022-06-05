Art Dirt: On Speculation, Art Flipping, and the Market

by Glasstire June 5, 2022
A painting feature a figure wearing a black shirt and green and orange patterned pants. The figure is standing against a yellow background, has a dark skin tone, and is holding their hands up. They are wearing sunglasses that are the same color as the background.

Amoako Boafo, “Hands Up,” oil on canvas, 2018, 73 1⁄2 x 58 1⁄2 inches. The piece was sold by Christie’s in November 2021 for approximately $3.4 million

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss the current speculation around figurative art, and how artists are impacted when their works sell for exorbitant prices.

“We pay a lot of attention to the flippers and the markets, but we don’t think about what it’s doing to the artists, because they’re contradictorily the people with the least power, even though it’s their work.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Reading:
Artnet News: The Swift, Cruel, Incredible Rise of Amoako Boafo: How Feverish Selling and Infighting Built the Buzziest Artist of 2020
New York Times: Catch a Rising Star at the Auction House
New York Times: Artists of Color and Women Soar at Christie’s ‘21st Century’ Sale
New York Times: Speculators Win Big With Bets on Young Artists
Artsy: Why “Flipping” Art is so Controversial
Observer: Artists: Will Early Auction Success Catapult—or Curse—Your Career?
Barron’s: Experts Are Most Optimistic About the Young Contemporary Artist Market
Artnet News: Young Painters Steal the Limelight From the Likes of Polke and Prince in Phillips’s $35 Million London Evening Sale
Bloomberg: Black Art Spurs Gold Rush as Collector Stampede Drives Up Prices
Artnet News: The Artists With the Top-Performing Auction Debuts Last Week Had One Thing in Common: They Weren’t White Men
Artnet News: Who Survived the Zombie Formalism Apocalypse? We Surveyed the Wreckage of the Last Great Art-Market Fad
Artnet News: Who Were the Breakout Stars of New York’s Spring Art Auctions? We Crunched the Numbers to Find Out
Artnet News: Wet Paint: Zwirner Fires Back at Flipper, Art Basel Offers Coupons to Dealers Who Brave Hong Kong, & More Juicy Art-World Gossip
Artnet News: Has the Market for ‘Zombie Formalists’ Evaporated?
Artspace: Cultural Entrepreneur Stefan Simchowitz on the Merits of Flipping, and Being a “Great Collector”
New York Magazine: Saltz on Stefan Simchowitz, the Greatest Art-Flipper of Them All
New York Times: Barbarians at the Art Auction Gates? Not to Worry
The Gray Market: The Tao (and Dow) of Stefan
New York Times: Hot New Artists, Getting Hotter
Artsy: Could Blockchain Put Money Back in Artists’ Hands?
Artsy: What’s at Stake in the Artist’s Resale Right Debate?
Glasstire: Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art World
Glasstire: Art Dirt: What Can Galleries Do For Artists In 2019?

