Art Dirt: NFTs: Where are they now?

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss the rise of NFTs as online avatars, digital projects by Tom Sachs and Damien Hirst, and advertising’s infiltration of the metaverse.

“The crypto market has been driven by individuals and groups of people creating these things more or less themselves. And now is the time when celebrities and companies come in.”

