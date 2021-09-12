Art Dirt: NFTs: Where are they now?

by Glasstire September 12, 2021
Tom Sachs Rocket Factory NFT

A graphic from Tom Sachs’ Rocket Factory NFT project. Image: Tom Sachs: Rocket Factory

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss the rise of NFTs as online avatars, digital projects by Tom Sachs and Damien Hirst, and advertising’s infiltration of the metaverse.

“The crypto market has been driven by individuals and groups of people creating these things more or less themselves. And now is the time when celebrities and companies come in.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: What are NFTs and how did one sell for $69 million?
Glasstire: Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Launches NFT Project
Glasstire: Sotheby’s Auctions Derrick Adams’ JAY-Z NFT
Glasstire: Tom Sachs at the Nasher Sculpture Center
Glasstire: Make your own Digital Art with this Beeple Generator
The New Yorker: Why Bored Ape Avatars are Taking Over Twitter
Reuters: Set of “Bored Ape” NFTs sells for $24.4 mln in Sotheby’s online auction
Forbes: NFTs Of Cartoon Apes Sell For Over $24 Million In Sotheby’s Auction
Artforum: Token Gesture: Tina Rivers Ryan on NFTs
Medium: Tom Sachs: ROCKET FACTORY
The Verge: Who’ll Make the Next Million-Dollar NFT?
CNBC: Visa jumps into the NFT craze, buying a ‘CryptoPunk’ for $150,000
The Block: NBA icon Stephen Curry buys Bored Ape NFT for $180,000
The Drum: Can NFTs sell more Stella Artois? Brewer AB InBev thinks so
Artnet News: Did Budweiser’s Tom Sachs Stunt Backfire? Is Damien Hirst’s Drake Cover Actually Good? + Other Questions I Have About Last Week’s Art News
Artnet News: Damien Hirst’s NFT Initiative, Which Asks Buyers to Choose Between a Digital Token and IRL Art, Has Already Generated $25 Million
The Hollywood Reporter: UTA Signs NFT Art Projects CryptoPunks, Meebits and Autoglyphs
Artnet News: Simon Denny Is Selling an Intentionally Lackluster NFT to Benefit Institutions Crypto Collectors Typically Don’t Care About
CNBC: The original ‘Doge’ meme sold as an NFT for $4 million–now you can own a piece of it for less than $1

