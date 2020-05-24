Art Dirt: We Went to the MFAH Yesterday—a Conversation About Reopenings

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about their visit to the newly reopened Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

“My whole point in visiting the museum was to answer the question ‘Can I enjoy the art?’ Can I get through the distraction of the sense of being out in public?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

