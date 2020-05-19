San Antonio Museum of Art Reopens May 28

A few days from now the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) will begin a tiered reopening, with museum members invited back next Tuesday, May 26, and the general public opening to follow on Thursday, May 28. The announcement comes as some museums in Texas have begun reopening, including museums in Dallas and Houston.

Last month regarding reopening, SAMA released a statement which read, in part: “We look forward to welcoming you back when sufficient safety measures can be implemented to protect the well-being of our visitors and staff. We are busy preparing the protocols and supplies needed to maintain public health and safety by examining the experience from every angle.”

SAMA’s opening protocols for health and safety include a requirement that all staff, members, and visitors wear masks or face coverings, online ticketing only by designated time blocks, sneeze guards at the main reception desk, hand-sanitizing stations, and more. For a complete list of protocols, please visit the museum’s website here.

As with other museums announcing reopening protocols, SAMA intends to offer its online content “in an effort to continue to share the arts with individuals and families from the comfort of their homes.” SAMA’s gift shop will remain closed, with online shopping and curbside pickup available.

Glasstire will update our readers with major museum openings across Texas as information becomes available. For an updated list of openings, please visit our newsfeed here.