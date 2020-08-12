UT Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art Begins Reopening Today

The Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin reopens today, August 12, after it initially closed in March with hopes of reopening in May. News of the museum’s reopening plans were postponed until today’s announcement. The reopening of the Blanton comes after the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston reopened as early as May 23, followed by Fort Worth Museums, and then the Dallas Arts District Museums earlier this week.

As with all currently reopened museums, the Blanton has announced its health and safety protocols implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Among them: admission comes with timed tickets reserved online only, and masks are mandatory for all visitors and staff. For a full list of safety measures at the Blanton, please go here.

In addition to requiring reservations, the Blanton has posted new hours. Beginning today at 10 a.m., the museum reopens to Blanton members and University of Texas ID holders. This Saturday, August 15 at 10 a.m., the general public will be invited back.

Although the Blanton is now open to the public, its Museum From Home programs will continue. To view a sampling of the Blanton’s content available online, please go here.

The new hours are as follows: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Exhibitions currently on view at the Blanton include The Avant-garde Networks of Amauta: Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the 1920s, through August 30, 2020; Ed Ruscha: Drums Skins, through October 4, 2020; and The Artist at Work, through October 25, 2020.

For more information about the Blanton Museum of Art, please visit its website here.