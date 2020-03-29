Art Dirt: An Update on COVID-19 & the Arts

Brandon Zech and Christina Rees discuss the hurdles faced by museums and nonprofits, the government stimulus bill, and the possible closure of art schools as a result of the pandemic.

“This is still early days. I was talking to somebody on the phone who knows about higher education, and he was sounding the alarm, essentially saying that he thinks a number of universities are going to shut because of this.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below.

This week’s podcast is supported in part by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and their program Being There: Revisiting Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, a rebroadcast of past Tuesday Evenings lectures on YouTube. Terri Thornton, Curator of Education, will introduce each presentation, with an online chat to follow. Join the museum, as usual, on Tuesdays from 7-8 PM for the program.

