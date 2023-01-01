Art Dirt: Is Art Good for Your Mental Health?

by Glasstire January 1, 2023
A photograph of a hospital lobby. The upper walls of the lobby are decorated by brightly colored, faceless figure outlines.

Keith Haring, “Untitled,” 1986, at NYC Health + Hospitals Woodhull location. Photo: NYC Health + Hospitals.

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss how looking at art and being in art spaces impacts our mental health.

“In the same way that being out in nature can be restorative, being in a museum, where you’re looking at works of art and are surrounded by groups of people, is a way to get people out of their house and into a social environment.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

