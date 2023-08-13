Art Dirt: Museum Admission Prices Increase, Sotheby’s Buys the Breuer Building & the DMA’s Big Redesign

Leslie Moody Castro and Brandon Zech discuss what’s been happening in the art world this summer, including Sotheby’s buying the Breuer Building in NYC, an increase in museum admission prices, and the Dallas Museum of Art picking an architecture firm to redesign its building.

“One element of this new design is a major almost floating contemporary art gallery at the top of the museum…this design and this incoming collection could transform the Dallas Museum of Art into one of the more important museums for contemporary art in America.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

