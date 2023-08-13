Art Dirt: Museum Admission Prices Increase, Sotheby’s Buys the Breuer Building & the DMA’s Big Redesign

by Glasstire August 13, 2023
A rendering of a museum building, featuring a grand escalator stairway, tall ceilings, and galleries off of a main, light-filled hallway.

Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos’ winning concept design from their proposal to redesign the Dallas Museum of Art

Leslie Moody Castro and Brandon Zech discuss what’s been happening in the art world this summer, including Sotheby’s buying the Breuer Building in NYC, an increase in museum admission prices, and the Dallas Museum of Art picking an architecture firm to redesign its building.

“One element of this new design is a major almost floating contemporary art gallery at the top of the museum…this design and this incoming collection could transform the Dallas Museum of Art into one of the more important museums for contemporary art in America.”

