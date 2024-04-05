The Dallas Art Fair (DAF) and the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) have announced the museum’s acquisition of three works of art created by women artists, including a piece from Inman Gallery by Houston-based JooYoung Choi.

Each year, since its establishment in 2016, the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program has supported the acquisition of contemporary works from the fair for the museum’s permanent collection. Over the last eight years, the program has funded $875,000 worth of acquisitions to the DMA, including this year’s grant of $100,000. Although the grant amount was the same last year, the fund supported the purchase of 12 artworks. This year the museum took a different approach, acquiring works that are much larger in scale than previous years.

During a press preview at DAF, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the DMA’s Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, said, “This year’s acquisitions are some of the most ambitious acquired through the fund to date. Collectively, they speak to the role the artists play as world builders, and will allow the DMA to speak to our audiences about the contemporary moment with all the beauty and complexity of their intricate work.”

The other artists that were selected are Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, an Irish artist working in film, computer generated imagery, collage, tapestry, print, and installation, (acquired from Kerlin Gallery) and Thania Petersen, a South African artist whose multidisciplinary approach includes photography, performance, and installation (acquired from Nicodim Gallery). The works were selected earlier in the week by the members of the DMA’s curatorial team, including Ms. Brodbeck; Dr. Vivian Li, the Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art; Ade Omotosho, the Nancy and Tim and Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art; and Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director; along with a group of fund donors.

The 2024 fund donors are Jim Blake, Aleka Calsoyas, Sheryl and Geoff Green, Kristi Kirkpatrick, Marlo and Jeffrey Melucci, Cliff Risman, Linda and David Rogers, Gowri and Alex Sharma, Marlene and John Sughrue, and Teresa Tsai.