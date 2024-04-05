JooYoung Choi Among Artists Acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art from the Dallas Art Fair

by Jessica Fuentes April 5, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Dallas Art Fair (DAF) and the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) have announced the museum’s acquisition of three works of art created by women artists, including a piece from Inman Gallery by Houston-based JooYoung Choi

A mixed media work by JooYoung Choi featuring an array of figures and creatures gathered at a colorful table.

JooYoung Choi, “The Table of Love,” 2022, acrylic, gouache, vinyl paint, carbon transfer, Gelli print, airbrush, Duralar, cut paper on canvas, 69.25 x 123 inches. Acquired from Inman Gallery

Each year, since its establishment in 2016, the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program has supported the acquisition of contemporary works from the fair for the museum’s permanent collection. Over the last eight years, the program has funded $875,000 worth of acquisitions to the DMA, including this year’s grant of $100,000. Although the grant amount was the same last year, the fund supported the purchase of 12 artworks. This year the museum took a different approach, acquiring works that are much larger in scale than previous years.

An installation image of a large scale tapestry work by Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, featuring cut out silhouettes of figures.

Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, “Interval I”, 2023, jacquard tapestry, cotton, wool, silk, Lurex, 116.1 x 155.9 inches. Courtesy the artist and Kerlin Gallery.

During a press preview at DAF, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the DMA’s Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, said, “This year’s acquisitions are some of the most ambitious acquired through the fund to date. Collectively, they speak to the role the artists play as world builders, and will allow the DMA to speak to our audiences about the contemporary moment with all the beauty and complexity of their intricate work.”

An installation photograph of a textile work by Thania Petersen.

Thania Petersen, “SJAMBOKLAND,” 2022, embroidery thread on cotton poplin, Japanese glass cut beads, 61.50 x 105 inches. Acquired from Nicodim Gallery

The other artists that were selected are Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, an Irish artist working in film, computer generated imagery, collage, tapestry, print, and installation, (acquired from Kerlin Gallery) and Thania Petersen, a South African artist whose multidisciplinary approach includes photography, performance, and installation (acquired from Nicodim Gallery). The works were selected earlier in the week by the members of the DMA’s curatorial team, including Ms. Brodbeck; Dr. Vivian Li, the Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art; Ade Omotosho, the Nancy and Tim and Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art; and Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director; along with a group of fund donors.

The 2024 fund donors are Jim Blake, Aleka Calsoyas, Sheryl and Geoff Green, Kristi Kirkpatrick, Marlo and Jeffrey Melucci, Cliff Risman, Linda and David Rogers, Gowri and Alex Sharma, Marlene and John Sughrue, and Teresa Tsai.

0 comment

You may also like

Hopi Visions: Journey of the Human Spirit at...

February 19, 2018

Top Five: April 12, 2018

April 12, 2018

“The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From...

January 12, 2012

The Whimsical World of JooYoung Choi

April 25, 2023

Insult to Injury: The Loss of an Art...

September 1, 2020

You Can Check it Out Any Time You...

September 21, 2012

Art Fairs: Sympathy for the Devil You Know

September 15, 2011

Dallas’s getting a Barney!

May 24, 2003

Museums Protest Exhibition-Killing Copyright Ruling By US Court

July 11, 2012

Review: “Abraham Ángel: Between Wonder and Seduction” at...

January 23, 2024

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: