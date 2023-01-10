Pulitzer Prize-Winning Art Critic Jerry Saltz Comes to the Dallas Museum of Art

This week, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) kicks off its 32nd season of Arts & Letters Live, a literary and performing arts series, with a talk by New York magazine’s senior art critic, Jerry Saltz.

For over three decades through the Arts & Letters Live program, the DMA has brought authors into conversations centering on writing, visual art, music, and film, and has commissioned musicians, dancers, and poets to create new work inspired by the museum’s collection. This year’s season includes historical fiction writers Fiona Davis and Rebecca Makkai, satirist David Sedaris, scholar and fiction writer Peace Adzo Medie, and critics Adam Gopnik and Jerry Saltz.

Mr. Saltz, who gave a talk at the University of North Texas last fall, will be speaking about his book Art is Life: Icons & Iconoclasts, Visionaries & Vigilantes, & Flashes of Hope in the Night, which was published in November 2022. The book covers two decades of his art criticism, and includes reviews and essays on artists such as Kara Walker, David Wojnarowicz, Hilma af Klint, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, Richard Prince, Marina Abramović, Jackson Pollock, and Willem de Kooning. In his writing Mr. Saltz discusses culturally significant moments, like the Obama portraits by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, and shares personal stories about his childhood and his significant experiences with art.

Mr. Saltz’s talk will take place at the DMA’s Horchow Auditorium this Thursday, January 12, starting at 7:30 pm. The talk will also be offered virtually. Click here to purchase tickets for the in-person talk or to access the online streaming of the talk.

To learn more about other upcoming Arts & Letters Live talks, visit the DMA’s website.