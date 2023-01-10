Pulitzer Prize-Winning Art Critic Jerry Saltz Comes to the Dallas Museum of Art

by Jessica Fuentes January 10, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

This week, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) kicks off its 32nd season of Arts & Letters Live, a literary and performing arts series, with a talk by New York magazine’s senior art critic, Jerry Saltz.

For over three decades through the Arts & Letters Live program, the DMA has brought authors into conversations centering on writing, visual art, music, and film, and has commissioned musicians, dancers, and poets to create new work inspired by the museum’s collection. This year’s season includes historical fiction writers Fiona Davis and Rebecca Makkai, satirist David Sedaris, scholar and fiction writer Peace Adzo Medie, and critics Adam Gopnik and Jerry Saltz.

A promotional photograph of Jerry Saltz next to a designed graphic featuring the title of his book "Art is Life."

Jerry Saltz at the Dallas Museum of Art

Mr. Saltz, who gave a talk at the University of North Texas last fall, will be speaking about his book Art is Life: Icons & Iconoclasts, Visionaries & Vigilantes, & Flashes of Hope in the Night, which was published in November 2022. The book covers two decades of his art criticism, and includes reviews and essays on artists such as Kara Walker, David Wojnarowicz, Hilma af Klint, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, Richard Prince, Marina Abramović, Jackson Pollock, and Willem de Kooning. In his writing Mr. Saltz discusses culturally significant moments, like the Obama portraits by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, and shares personal stories about his childhood and his significant experiences with art.

Mr. Saltz’s talk will take place at the DMA’s Horchow Auditorium this Thursday, January 12, starting at 7:30 pm. The talk will also be offered virtually. Click here to purchase tickets for the in-person talk or to access the online streaming of the talk.

To learn more about other upcoming Arts & Letters Live talks, visit the DMA’s website

0 comment

You may also like

They Didn’t Know What Could Be: September 2021...

October 8, 2021

Top Five: March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017

DMA Takes Günther Förg to Venice Biennale

April 18, 2019

Move Over Brewseum: Dallas’ Doggies in the District...

October 20, 2011

Dallas Museum of Art Appoints Jacqueline Chao as...

August 31, 2022

DMA Curator to Become Founding Director of New...

July 26, 2015

Top Five Oct. 10, 2013

October 2, 2013

Anderson Pops out of Skintight Catsuit in Dallas...

April 2, 2012

DMA Curator Leaves to Run New Florida Museum

July 30, 2015

Dallas Museum of Art Galleries Sustain Damage from...

September 20, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: