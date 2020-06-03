Dallas Museum of Art Among Art Institutions Issuing Statements of Solidarity Amid National Protests

The Dallas Museum of Art, along with other major Texas museums, have issued statements of solidarity with national protests against police brutality. Over the past 24 hours, several national museums and one museum organization have issued similar statements, as reported by Artnews. The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, the Guggenheim Museum, NYC, and the High in Atlanta are among nearly two dozen museums decrying the killing of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others.

The full statement from the DMA is the first thing visible on the museum’s home page. Others, like The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, the San Antonio Museum of Art, Ruby City, and others, have posted black squares on their Instagram accounts along with their statements, and the hashtag Blackouttuesday.

The DMA Statement appears below.

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I’m writing to you to reflect on what is happening in our communities, our city, and our country around us and the role our beloved DMA should play during these painful times of social unrest. The DMA strongly opposes discrimination and condemns violence against black Americans. We mourn the senseless killing of George Floyd and the too many other victims of racism and police brutality. We believe that black lives matter, and we support the right to peacefully seek justice.

Your art museum’s purpose is to preserve and share the history of humanity through works of art, connecting people across time and cultures. As we struggle to move forward, it is critical that we work even harder to address centuries of systemic racism and discrimination that have shaped institutions as well as our understanding of these histories.

The DMA will use its collections to advance underrepresented and neglected voices. With our exhibitions and programs and within our institution, we will continue to seek, create, and share opportunities that address these crucial issues with our community, serving as a space of dialogue, listening, reflection, and action. Caring for objects from the past and present does not make any sense if we do not use them to create a better future.

The DMA cannot be a distant spectator of the world that surrounds us, and we need to do all we can to help reach respectful terms of understanding and justice. Collectively, we can reconstruct the social fabric in a way that represents equity and respect for everyone. There is much more work to do, and we are committed to that work.

I hope these circumstances serve to bring out the very best in all of us.

Sincerely,

Agustín Arteaga

The Eugene McDermott Director