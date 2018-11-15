DMA Receives $4 Million Exhibition Endowment

by Paula Newton November 15, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Beverly and Donald S. Freeman. Image via ParkCitiesPeople

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced today that its longtime patrons Beverly and Donald S. Freeman have awarded $4 million to the Museum to establish the Freeman Family Exhibition Endowment. The press release states that the gift is designed to advance the presentation of special exhibitions across the DMA’s encyclopedic collection, providing opportunities for the presentation of art across cultures and time in innovative ways. As part of the endowment, each year the Freeman Family will select one special exhibition from the DMA’s program for which it will offer significant support.

In 2015, the Freemans awarded $1.5 million to the Museum to establish The Bonnie Pitman Education Endowment to Do Something New fund, benefiting the DMA’s education programs and in honor of its former Director. Earlier gifts by the couple were also made in support of the Museum’s education initiatives.

“This is an exciting moment in the Museum’s history, and the Dallas Museum of Art deeply appreciates this generous gift from Don and Beverly Freeman. They are longstanding patrons of the Museum, including Beverly’s remarkable four decades as a valued DMA docent,” said Dr. Agustín Arteaga, DMA Director. (Mrs. Freeman joined its docent program in 1978 and continues to conduct tours of the Museum’s collection and exhibitions for groups of visitors, especially elementary school students.) “The establishment of the Freeman Family Exhibition Endowment supports the Museum’s commitment to developing engaging exhibitions that highlight the diversity and strength of the DMA’s extraordinary collection.”

Donald S. and Beverly Freeman have for more than 20 years provided generous support to the institution, with a primary focus on its educational enterprises. Among the DMA’s most dedicated volunteers, Mrs. Freeman joined its docent program in 1978 and,  beginning in 1993, she has served consistently on the DMA Board of Trustees. She is also actively involved in its Learning and Engagement Committee, having been its chair in 2015–2016.

0 comment

You may also like

Zeus Sires Dionysus at the DMA; Semele Has...

March 9, 2015

DMA Scores with Big New Kusama Work

July 12, 2017

Cats, Cats, and More Cat Statues!

October 7, 2016

Jacqueline Franey Named New Development Director at DMA

November 26, 2013

Melissa Miller at the Grace Museum

August 24, 2011

Dallas Film Explores the Evolution of an Art...

July 16, 2013

DMA Goes Public With New Digital Database

August 19, 2014

DMA Receives $4.3 Million for New Eagle Family...

May 27, 2015

DMA Hires Al Khemir to Promote Global Islamic...

November 2, 2012

Top Five Father’s Day Edition: June 14, 2018

June 14, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: