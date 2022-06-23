Top Five: June 23, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. The Big Show 2022

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

June 17 – August 13, 2022

From Lawndale Art Center:

“The Big Show is an ambitious annual exhibition of new work by artists practicing within a 100-mile radius of Lawndale. The Big Show 2022 is juried by Daisy Nam, Curator at Ballroom Marfa.

Featuring: Patrycja Adamowicz, Charis Ammon, Jen Bootwala, Rontaye Butler, Angel Castelan, Patricia Chambers, Chelsea Clarke, Paula Córdoba, Daniel Coreas, Tere Garcia, Cynthia Giron, Vanessa Gonzalez, Sibylle Hagmann, Jihye Han, JP Hartman, Guadalupe Hernandez, Saul Hernandez-Vargas, Chenlu Hou, Sumin Hwang, Disha Khakheria, Erica Lee, Ha Na Lee, Christopher Lewis, Sophia Longoria, Max Manning, Gabriel Martinez, Clinton Millsap, Demi Mixon, Brian Murcia, Quentin Pace, Julia Rossel, J.R. Roykovich, Jessica Simorte, Kamila Szczesna, Jesus Trevino, Irene Valentin, Charles VanMeter, Lucio Vasquez.”

2. Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Dallas Museum of Art

September 14, 2021 – July 10, 2022

From the Dallas Museum of Art:

“Bringing together 91 works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s (DMA) acclaimed collection of contemporary art and important loans from local private collections, Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia explores how artists revolutionized their forms, materials, and techniques in the decades following World War II. The exhibition reevaluates the art historical legacy of the postwar era to encompass simultaneous and intersecting international movements and trends, highlighting the crucial contributions of artists working in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, New York City, Osaka, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Tokyo, and beyond. In these artistic centers, abstraction afforded possibilities for new methods of art making, sometimes incorporating performance, spectator interaction, and nontraditional materials; many artists pursued new modes for painting and challenged distinctions between painting and sculpture. Including landmark contemporary acquisitions in the DMA’s history along with new acquisitions, promised gifts, important local loans, and works in the collection being exhibited at the Museum for the very first time, Slip Zone reflects on the role institutions play in shaping and reconfiguring historical narratives.”

3. Steef Crombach: One Bad Monkey

Women & Their Work (Austin)

June 25 – August 4, 2022

From Women & Their Work:

“Steef Crombach uses iconography as clues to understand our physical environment. She finds inspiration in the commonplace and the local and surfaces overlooked but shared points of reference buried deep within the collective consciousness. In One Bad Monkey, Crombach focuses this process on Austin’s advertising sculptures for commercial businesses. Through soft sculptures and draping foam relief tapestries, Crombach examines the secret life of local icons like the Wheatsville Raptor and the Big Star Bingo Gorilla. She explores each character’s evolution as its identity morphs over time and place. Her focus on these sculptures highlights the often intangible nature of change and attempts to create a deeper understanding of our shared physical reality.”

4. Fred Troller: Evolution of Form

Baker Schorr Fine Art (Midland)

June 9 – July 20, 2022

From Baker Schorr Gallery:

“Swiss/American, Fred Troller (1930 – 2002) made significant contributions as an artist and graphic designer throughout his rich career. He popularized a minimalist typographic style known as Swiss New Typography in the United States in the 1960s. This style was in contrast to the decorative and ornamental graphic design trends at the time. The Swiss aesthetic was influenced by the Bauhaus school of the 1920s and focused on stark, bold typefaces and primary colors. It was a logical, practical style, which was popular among multinational corporations who wanted uniform graphic identities that were clearly understood by their clients. Troller’s personal interpretation of the style was characterized by manipulated geometric forms, juxtapositions of large and small lettering, and visual puns formed by the fonts themselves. In addition to his design career, Troller was a talented and prolific painter and sculptor. His works were represented at Grace Borgenicht Gallery in New York. This exhibition features a range of the artist’s works, from his early gouaches and oil paintings of the 1950s to one of his most important works, completed in 2002, a series of mask drawings inspired by the gift of an antique African mask.”

5. Liminal Space: Doug Land: Gray Rainbow

Blind Alley Projects (Fort Worth)

June 18 – 30, 2022