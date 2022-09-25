Art Dirt: The Things They Don’t Teach You in Art School

by Glasstire September 25, 2022
College students gather around a table in a brightly lit, windowed room.

The interior of Yale’s Sculpture Building. Photo: Peter Aaron/OTTO

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss the practical, real-world implications of being in the art world.

“After you get out of school, being an artist is a lifestyle. It’s a full-time job that oftentimes you don’t get paid for, so you’re really holding two full-time jobs so you can life your life and make art.”

