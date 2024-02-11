Art Dirt: Talking with Natalia Padilla

William Sarradet talks with Natalia Padilla about making art in Dallas, her work as a designer, and tips on applying to grants in the city.

“My project, Yellow, is a poem to the Dallas community. I love this city. It has taken care of me and allowed me to have a practice and explore my creativity.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

