Art Dirt: Talking with Natalia Padilla

by Glasstire February 11, 2024
A woman smiles at the camera while standing in front of a childs wall drawing

Natalia Padilla

William Sarradet talks with Natalia Padilla about making art in Dallas, her work as a designer, and tips on applying to grants in the city.

“My project, Yellow, is a poem to the Dallas community. I love this city. It has taken care of me and allowed me to have a practice and explore my creativity.”

