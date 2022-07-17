Art Dirt: On Art, Money, and the Recent UK Just Stop Oil Protests

by Glasstire July 17, 2022
A person in an orange shirt sits with their hand on a painting's frame. The text "no new oil" is spray painted on the wall.

A Just Stop Oil protester sits with their hand glued to Giampietrino and Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio’s copy of “The Last Supper.” Image: Just Stop Oil

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss recent demonstrations in the UK, for which protesters superglued themselves to the frames of famous artworks.

“If total divestment from a supposedly toxic industry is not possible in the short term, I would think the protest strategy would be to demand as big a piece of the pie as possible from the companies involved.”

