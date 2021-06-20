Art Dirt: On Sincerity, Honesty, and the Art of Our Time

by Glasstire June 20, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Bo Burnham inside comedy special

Image: from Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss how the recent cultural swing toward honesty and sincerity has affected comedy, art, and music.

“We’ve been through a decade of dishonesty and performance, and it seems like we’re in the middle of a swing away from that … there’s a real appetite for honestly.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading & Watching:
Bo Burnham: Inside
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Dave Chappelle: 8:46
The New Yorker: Bo Burnham’s Age of Anxiety
The New Yorker: Dave Chappelle’s Freewheeling Podcast
AV Club: Bo Burnham combines anxiety and absurdity to brilliant effect on Make Happy
The New Yorker: Bo Burnham and the Possibilities of the Cinematic Selfie
NY Times: The Culture Warped Pop, For Good

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: Kitsch, Christmas Art & Our Holiday...

December 20, 2020

Art Dirt: The Utah Monolith & John McCracken

December 6, 2020

Art Dirt: The Menil, The Broad, and the...

May 9, 2021

Art Dirt: The Border Wall Doesn’t Make Donald...

March 4, 2018

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Art Dirt: What are NFTs and how did...

March 14, 2021

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art...

April 26, 2020

Art Dirt: The Best Art Exhibitions of the...

December 22, 2019

Art Dirt: Road Trip! The Best Regional Museums...

June 23, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: