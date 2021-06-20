Art Dirt: On Sincerity, Honesty, and the Art of Our Time

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss how the recent cultural swing toward honesty and sincerity has affected comedy, art, and music.

“We’ve been through a decade of dishonesty and performance, and it seems like we’re in the middle of a swing away from that … there’s a real appetite for honestly.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading & Watching:

—Bo Burnham: Inside

—Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

—Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh

—Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

—Dave Chappelle: 8:46

—The New Yorker: Bo Burnham’s Age of Anxiety

—The New Yorker: Dave Chappelle’s Freewheeling Podcast

—AV Club: Bo Burnham combines anxiety and absurdity to brilliant effect on Make Happy

—The New Yorker: Bo Burnham and the Possibilities of the Cinematic Selfie

—NY Times: The Culture Warped Pop, For Good