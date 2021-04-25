Art Dirt: Why We Love (and Hate) Art Meme Accounts

by Glasstire April 25, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Mr. Krabs spongebob art meme

Image: Glasstire

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss how art meme accounts have taken over Instagram.

“The intersection of what is considered to be mainstream and what is considered to be the elitist underbelly of the art world comes to a very weird point in these accounts.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Art Meme Accounts:
@classical_art_memes_official
@jerrygogosian
@arthandlermag
@freeze_magazine
@bradtroemel
@maincharactersandevents
@the_emperor_clothes
@freeze_de
@itstimetostopnow
@whos____who
@greatartinuglyrooms
@artists.doing
@artgallerytoiletpaper
@utartmemes
@artreviewpower100
@_the_art_of_installation_
@staedelschule.memes

Related Reading:
NY Times: We’re All Drinking Diet Prada Now
Observer: Jerry Gogosian, Meme-Maker, Understands the Art World Better Than Almost Everyone
Frieze: The Meme Accounts Upending the Art World’s Class System
Artnet News: From Jerry Gogosian to the Thirsty Gallerina, These 10 Mercilessly Satirical Instagram Accounts Are the Talk of the Art World
The Art Newspaper: The art world goes dating: Instagram account Freeze Magazine uses art memes to pair its followers
Colin Goldberg: The Art Meme
Sunday Times: I make memes to expose the art world, says acerbic creator ‘Jerry Gogosian’
Sleek: This insider meme account mercilessly trolls the art world
Widewalls: Jerry Gogosian, Instagram’s Meme-Creating Hot Gossip Girl
Autre: The Meme is a Virus: An Interview of @jerrygogosian
Delphian Gallery: Jerry Gogosian – art world satirist and illusive commentator
The New Yorker: Brad Troemel, the Troll of Internet Art

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: The Secret to Open Calls, Juried...

August 18, 2019

Art Dirt: How Do We Judge Texas Cities’...

October 11, 2020

Art Dirt: Why Texas Needs Art Criticism

September 1, 2019

Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art...

July 19, 2020

Art Dirt: Texas Shows We’d Like to See,...

July 7, 2018

Art Dirt: How To Lose It at the...

February 2, 2020

Art Dirt: Radical Transparency & the Arts Salary...

June 9, 2019

Art Dirt: Kitsch, Christmas Art & Our Holiday...

December 20, 2020

Art Dirt: Predictions and Hopes for the Coming...

January 5, 2020

Art Dirt: What’s Up with Nonprofit Art Spaces?

September 15, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: