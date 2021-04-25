William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss how art meme accounts have taken over Instagram.

“The intersection of what is considered to be mainstream and what is considered to be the elitist underbelly of the art world comes to a very weird point in these accounts.”

Art Meme Accounts:

@classical_art_memes_official

@jerrygogosian

@arthandlermag

@freeze_magazine

@bradtroemel

@maincharactersandevents

@the_emperor_clothes

@freeze_de

@itstimetostopnow

@whos____who

@greatartinuglyrooms

@artists.doing

@artgallerytoiletpaper

@utartmemes

@artreviewpower100

@_the_art_of_installation_

@staedelschule.memes

