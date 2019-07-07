Art Dirt: Political Art Can’t Save the World

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about censorship, the pitfalls of didactic messaging, and what not to do when making political art.

“We need to keep in mind that art rarely has a chance to actually make a difference.”

