Art Dirt: Political Art Can’t Save the World

by Glasstire July 7, 2019
a painting of Donald Trump by artist Peter Saul

Peter Saul, Quack-Quack, Trump, 2017. Image: Mary Boone Gallery

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about censorship, the pitfalls of didactic messaging, and what not to do when making political art.

“We need to keep in mind that art rarely has a chance to actually make a difference.”

Related Reading:
Swimming with Sharks: Postcommodity and Wafaa Bilal in a Sea of Hammerheads
Michael Menchaca at BLUEorange
Prospect.4: Art Cannot Save The World
Art Dirt: Artists Don’t Have To Be Do-Gooders
These High School Murals Depict an Ugly History. Should They Go?
Mel Chin: Rematch
Baby Trump: Should Political Public Art be Viewed, Collected, or Destroyed?
Political Art That Doesn’t Make Me Gag
Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center, Party Padre

