Art Dirt: How Do We Make Texas an International Art Destination?

by Glasstire September 29, 2019
photo by Wei Hong

In this Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about why Texas’ art scenes are underestimated outside of Texas, and how we might fix that.

“I feel like Houston, more than any other city in Texas, is starting to turn a corner in terms of how it is regarded outside of Texas.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

