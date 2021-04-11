Art Dirt: Should Museums Deaccession Their Collections?

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on the ongoing debate about museums deaccessioning objects from their permanent collections.

“If MoMA could build a new building because they knew someone who would buy Picasso’s ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’ for $600 million… would they sell it then?”

