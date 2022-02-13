Art Dirt: A Conversation with Leslie Moody Castro

by Glasstire February 13, 2022
A photograph of Texas writer and curator Leslie Moody Castro

Leslie Moody Castro. Photo: Javier Escalante

Brandon Zech sits down with Leslie Moody Castro, who is currently serving as Glasstire’s Guest Editor, to discuss the art scene in Mexico City, the foibles of curating, and a no-nonsense way to teach prospective artists.

“There’s not an HR in the art world; there’s no one way to do things. We’re all figuring it out as we go along…none of us know what we’re doing!”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

