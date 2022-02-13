Art Dirt: A Conversation with Leslie Moody Castro

Brandon Zech sits down with Leslie Moody Castro, who is currently serving as Glasstire’s Guest Editor, to discuss the art scene in Mexico City, the foibles of curating, and a no-nonsense way to teach prospective artists.

“There’s not an HR in the art world; there’s no one way to do things. We’re all figuring it out as we go along…none of us know what we’re doing!”

