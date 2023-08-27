Art Dirt: A Changing of the Art Guard + When a Locally Run Art Fair is Bought Out

by Glasstire August 27, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail
A photograph of Project Row Houses founders Jesse Lott and Rick Lowe.

Project Row Houses founders Rick Lowe and Jesse Lott during the renovation of PRH, 1993. Photo by David Robinson, courtesy of PRH.

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss our recent loss of numerous influential Texas art legends, and talk about the implications of Frieze’s acquisition of The Armory Show and EXPO CHICAGO.

“The people who are building a future in Texas are very much committed to being here and working here and buffing up and adding to the Texas art scene.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: The Power of One
Glasstire: Wayne Gilbert, 1946 – 2023
Glasstire: Jesse Lott, 1943 – 2023
Glasstire: Vernon Fisher, 1943 – 2023
Glasstire: Frances Colpitt, 1952–2022
Glasstire: Frank X. Tolbert 2, 1945 – 2023
Glasstire: James Harithas, 1932 – 2023
Glasstire: Ann Harithas, 1941 – 2021
Glasstire: Seth Davidow, 1965 – 2023
Glasstire: Murray Smither, 1937 – 2023
Glasstire: Ed Blackburn, 1940 – 2022
Glasstire: Linda Blackburn, 1941 – 2022
Glasstire: Pedro Rodriguez, 1936 – 2022
Glasstire: Jesse Treviño, 1946 – 2023
Glasstire: Vinod Hopson, 1975 – 2023
Glasstire: Frederick C. Baldwin, 1929 – 2021
Glasstire: Dan Phillips, 1945-2021
Glasstire: Collision: A Conversation With Pete Gershon About His New Book on Houston’s Art History
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Discussing Houston’s Alternative Spaces with Pete Gershon
Glasstire: Fort Worth’s Shifting Art Scene
Glasstire: A Wave of Emotions: Performances at “Soy de Tejas” in San Antonio
Glasstire: “Soy de Tejas” Exhibition Connects Latinx Artists Across the State
Glasstire: Review: Soy de Tejas at Centro de Artes Gallery, San Antonio
Frieze: Frieze Acquires The Armory Show and EXPO CHICAGO
NYT: Frieze Art Fair Acquires Armory Show and Expo Chicago
ARTnews: In Major Coup, Frieze Acquires New York’s Armory Show and Expo Chicago Fairs

0 comment

You may also like

Wayne Gilbert, 1946 – 2023

August 22, 2023

Newfangled Notions #52: Jeffrey Wheeler at G Gallery

June 25, 2013

Ten Texas Artworks About Bones

October 31, 2018

Art Dirt: What are NFTs and how did...

March 14, 2021

Art Dirt: Make Art with Purpose & Janeil...

August 16, 2020

Art Dirt: On Art, Money, and the Recent...

July 17, 2022

Art Dirt: Wrapping Up Pride With Recommendations; Art...

July 4, 2021

Art Dirt: The Secret to Open Calls, Juried...

August 18, 2019

Art Dirt: How Do We Judge Texas Cities’...

October 11, 2020

Art Dirt: The Utah Monolith & John McCracken

December 6, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: