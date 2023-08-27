Art Dirt: A Changing of the Art Guard + When a Locally Run Art Fair is Bought Out

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss our recent loss of numerous influential Texas art legends, and talk about the implications of Frieze’s acquisition of The Armory Show and EXPO CHICAGO.

“The people who are building a future in Texas are very much committed to being here and working here and buffing up and adding to the Texas art scene.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

