Art Dirt: Discussing Houston’s Alternative Spaces with Pete Gershon

Brandon Zech and special guest Pete Gershon discuss the history of Houston’s artist-run spaces, and also talk about Gershon’s new position as Curator of Programs at the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art.

“If a space lasted for a year or a couple of years and then the proprietor moved on to do something else, that’s hardly a failure.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

