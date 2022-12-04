Art Dirt: Discussing Houston’s Alternative Spaces with Pete Gershon

by Glasstire December 4, 2022
Seven college students sitting and standing in front of a big bird-looking puppet with yellow head feathers and colored wing feathers.

University of Houston students building Anthony Braxton’s puppet theater, spring 1982 at the Lawndale Annex. Photo: Frank Martin, Lawndale Art Center Records, Special Collections, University of Houston Libraries

Brandon Zech and special guest Pete Gershon discuss the history of Houston’s artist-run spaces, and also talk about Gershon’s new position as Curator of Programs at the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art.

“If a space lasted for a year or a couple of years and then the proprietor moved on to do something else, that’s hardly a failure.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

