Art Dirt: Wrapping Up Pride With Recommendations; Art We Hope To See

by Glasstire July 4, 2021
From “Circus of Books”, 2019. Netflix

Christina Rees and William Sarradet discuss some favorite LGBTQ offerings of the past month and beyond. Also: art they expect to see in museums and galleries going forward.

“In which cases are we excused from dwelling in the depths of darkness?”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

