Seth Davidow, 1965 – 2023

Seth Davidow, co-founder and Board President of SITE131 in Dallas, died Friday, June 16, 2023, from complications related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Seth Carlin Davidow was born on July 7, 1965 in Jacksonville, Florida to Joan and Stanely Davidow. Mr. Davidow was a businessman and art patron. Earlier in his career, he established two successful auto parts businesses and, more recently, he transitioned his work to focus on investing and managing commercial properties in Dallas’ Uptown and downtown areas.

In 2015, Mr. Davidow combined his business savvy, passion for the arts, and love for family to co-founded SITE131 with his mother, an art curator and former director of the Arlington Museum of Art and Dallas Contemporary. The nonprofit organization began by showcasing pairings of national and international artists with Texas-based artists. Since then, the curatorial focus has shifted and broadened. In 2021, SITE131 launched an exhibition series called Texas Collects, partnering with local collectors to develop shows from their collections.

In a 2016 article in Paper City about the opening of SITE131, Mr. Davidow remarked, “I grew up in a home [that] lived and breathed contemporary art.” That same year, in a D Magazine interview, both Mr. Davidow and his mother spoke of the excitement of the special opportunity to work on a project together.

Beyond his work, Mr. Davidow was also a professional race car driver, who competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA, and was involved with many organizations, including the American Joint Distribution Committee, the Dallas Jewish Federation, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and the Dallas Young Entrepreneurs.

A statement issued by SITE131 reads: “In lieu of flowers, the family invites consideration of a charitable donation to the Seth Davidow Family Youth Endowment Fund at Temple Emanu-El, Dallas, TX, or another charity of choice.”