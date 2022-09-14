Devon Christopher Moore, 1970 – 2022

Devon Christopher Moore, artist and founder/owner of Houston’s DCM Art Services, died on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Mr. Moore was born on January 21, 1970 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Due to his father’s career in the U.S. Air Force, his family moved several times before eventually settling in Houston. Throughout his life, Mr. Moore had varied interests, including the outdoors, music, and art.

As an artist, Mr. Moore is best known for his works on metal plates, which incorporate folding, painting, and scoring the material. His work has been shown throughout Texas, including at an array of Houston spaces, such as Lawndale Art Center, Art League Houston, and Nicole Longnecker Gallery. Additionally, his work is held in many private and corporate collections, including Hourglass Capital, Invesco Aim, Duke Energy, Texas Heat Treating Company, Group One Automotive and the Houston Airport System Art Collection.

In 2002, Mr. Moore established DCM Art Services, which provides an array of services such as installation, crating, transportation, and storage of artworks for clients across Houston as well as surrounding cities and states. The company worked with private collectors, galleries, and museums, including Art League Houston, Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Moody Gallery, and the Menil Collection. Lisa Carpenter Moore, Mr. Moore’s wife, told Glasstire that the company will continue under the direction and leadership of herself and Colin Kaeppel.

Tommy Gregory, who now serves as the Senior Project Manager for the Port of Seattle, worked for Mr. Moore early in his art career at Public Art San Antonio. Later, in his role as Public Art Program Director and Curator at the Houston Airport, Mr. Gregory was able to add Mr. Moore’s work to the city’s collection. Mr. Gregory told Glasstire: “Devon handled art with care, from the Menil Collection to San Antonio’s public art program. As a studio artist he exhibited all over the state and beyond, and is in the city of Houston’s collection multiple times over. He inspired me and taught me so much, first as his employee, and later as a fellow artist and friend. I will miss him dearly.”

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Lisa Carpenter Moore, and their daughter Contessa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 24th, at 11:00 am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Forest Foundation in memory of Mr. Moore.