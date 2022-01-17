Virtual Memorial for Frederick Baldwin Scheduled for January 25, 2022

by Jessica Fuentes January 17, 2022
A black and white photograph of a seated White man and standing White woman. The figures are side by side, looking and smiling at each other. They are located inside a small photographic darkroom with equipment above and around them.

FotoFest Co-Founders Wendy Watriss and Frederick Baldwin in their home darkroom, c. 1983, © FotoFest

Artist, educator, author, and co-founder of FotoFest Frederick Baldwin died last month at the age of 92. FotoFest has announced a virtual memorial service honoring Mr. Baldwin’s life.

The event will take place via Zoom on what would have been his 93rd birthday — Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and others who would like to celebrate Mr. Baldwin’s life and legacy are invited to attend and share memories, stories, and experiences. 

After Mr. Baldwin’s death, Steven Evans, Executive Director of FotoFest, told Glasstire:

Fred’s death is an especially difficult loss for FotoFest, the world of photography, and to all those who knew and loved him. Fred was a visionary leader in the arts, a gifted storyteller, an irrepressible personality, a devoted educator, a great humanitarian, and so much more. He was one of those rare figures capable of inspiring others to harness their energy and potential to achieve and to do good things in the world. We will miss him greatly.

Registration is required to attend and participate. After registering via Eventbrite, a private link will be sent. Those who wish to witness the memorial but do not intend to participate may access the event via FotoFest’s YouTube channel

For additional information, please contact Brandon Harris at [email protected]

