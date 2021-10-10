Art Dirt: Artist Takes $83,000 from Danish Museum & Is Abstraction Dead?

by Glasstire October 10, 2021
Jens Haaning, Take the Money And Run artwork

Jens Haaning, Take the Money And Run, 2021. Image courtesy the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art.

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss artist Jens Haaning’s recent viral artwork, Take the Money and Run, and also discuss David Hockney’s recent essay about the state of abstraction.

“This is the kind of thing that makes taxpayers angry in the U.S. … and this is the kind of thing that gets artists into hot water and gives them a really bad name.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

