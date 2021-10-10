Art Dirt: Artist Takes $83,000 from Danish Museum & Is Abstraction Dead?

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss artist Jens Haaning’s recent viral artwork, Take the Money and Run, and also discuss David Hockney’s recent essay about the state of abstraction.

“This is the kind of thing that makes taxpayers angry in the U.S. … and this is the kind of thing that gets artists into hot water and gives them a really bad name.”

