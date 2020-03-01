Art Dirt: Do Artists Make Good Critics?

by Glasstire March 1, 2020
painting by artist JOHN BALDESSARI

John Baldessari, Tips for Artists Who Want to Sell, 1966-68, Acrylic on canvas.

Brandon Zech and Christopher Blay discuss whether artists make good critics, why blue-chip artists don’t write criticism, and the difficulties of text art.

“You don’t see Jeff Koons writing a review about an exhibition for Artforum.”

To play the podcast, click here, or on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

