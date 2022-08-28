Art Dirt: Michael Heizer’s “City” and Other Big Art

by Glasstire August 28, 2022
A photo of four, large, concrete triangle sculptures, sitting on a plaza, in the middle of the Nevada desert.

A photograph of a segment of Michael Heizer’s “City” artwork. Photo: Jamie Hawkesworth for The New Yorker

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss the opening of Michael Heizer’s gargantuan sculpture, and how the work relates to other “big” art.

“What is the biggest contemporary artwork?”

Related Readings:
NY Times: It Was a Mystery in the Desert for 50 Years
The Art Newspaper: Michael Heizer’s City, a vast art project in the Nevada desert 50 years in the making, will finally open to the public
Artnet News: After More Than 50 Years, Reclusive Artist Michael Heizer Is Finally Ready to Unveil ‘City,’ His Life’s Work. Here’s What It Looks Like
ARTnews: World’s Largest Painting Sells for $62 M. at Dubai Auction
My Modern Met: Monumental Masterpieces: 10 of Art History’s Most Famous Large-Scale Paintings
NY Times: Shh! It’s a Secret Kind of Outside Art
NY Times: How James Turrell Knocked the Art World Off Its Feet
NY Times: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s Wrapped Delights, Real and Imagined
NY Times: Drawn to the Lightning
ARTnews: 15 Essential Works of Land Art, from Great Salt Lakes to Dusty Fields of Lightning
Hyperallergic: As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, “Spiral Jetty” May Be Marooned
Hyperallergic: Some Thoughts About Richard Serra and Martin Puryear (Part 1: Serra)
Hyperallergic: Public Art Versus Public Good
Glasstire: My Life With Amarillo Ramp
Glasstire: Christo [1935 – 2020]
Glasstire: Nobuo Sekine at the DMA

