Art Dirt: Michael Heizer’s “City” and Other Big Art

Jessica Fuentes and Brandon Zech discuss the opening of Michael Heizer’s gargantuan sculpture, and how the work relates to other “big” art.

“What is the biggest contemporary artwork?”

