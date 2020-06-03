Christo [1935 – 2020]

The artist Christo, who with has wife and collaborator Jeanne-Claude made the momental possible, died on Sunday. He was 84. The artist, known for wrapping mammoth structures and covering vast surfaces and pathways with fabric, was undaunted in his determination to carry out ambitious, larger-than-life projects that required the cooperation of people across large swaths of society in order to bring his ideas to fruition.

ARTnews shared a statement from the artist’s office, which begins: “Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it.” It continues, “Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories.”

With Jeanne-Claude, an enduring partnership and collaboration (they were born on the same day), the artists achieved works of great monument and spectacle. Their work will continue after the death of Christo, as his personal Twitter account reveals:

“Christo passed away today, on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) is still on track for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021.”

Among the projects from the artists are The Gates, Central Park, New York City, 1979-2005; and Valley Curtain, Rifle, Colorado, 1970-72.

Christo is survived by his son, photographer and activist Cyril Christo. His partner Jeanne-Claude died in 2009.