Art Dirt: What You Don’t Know About Public Art, Part 2

by Glasstire April 9, 2023
Tommy-Gregory-Houston-Artist-and-Airport-Curator

Tommy Gregory. Photo: Mindaugas Kavaliauskas

Brandon Zech talks with artist and public art specialist Tommy Gregory about the possibilities and pitfalls of making a public art project.

“I think that art can be pretty, but it also should be challenging. It should make people think and look at the world differently, and that’s always been my motivation.” 

