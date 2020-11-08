Art Dirt: Is Philip Guston Right for Now?

by Glasstire November 8, 2020
Philip Guston The studio painting

Philip Guston, The Studio, 1969, Oil on canvas. Image © The Estate of Philip Guston

Christopher Blay, Christina Rees, and Brandon Zech talk about what the recent postponement of a show of works by Philip Guston says about museums and culture today.

“If museums continue their history of being traditionally white spaces, then when you put a painting of the KKK in them, it will be reinforcing that white space. If you have the diversity of a great multitude of art and artists in those spaces, then they become true places for dialog and learning.” 

Related Reading:
Glasstire: “Cowardly and Patronizing”: Responses to Postponement of Philip Guston Retrospective
ARTnews: Philip Guston’s KKK Paintings: Why an Abstract Painter Returned to Figuration to Confront Racism
Brooklyn Rail: Open Letter: On Philip Guston Now
Artnet News: The Gray Market: Why the Delay of ‘Philip Guston Now’ Will Backfire on the Entire Culture Sector (and Other Insights)
NY Times: The Philip Guston Show Should Be Reinstated
NY Times: Why Philip Guston Can Still Provoke Such Furor, and Passion
The New Yorker: Philip Guston and the Boundaries of Art Culture
Glasstire: What Guston Means to Me
Artnet News: The Strongest Reactions to the Philip Guston Show’s Postponement Miss Two Key Points. Here’s What They Are—and Why They Matter
Vulture: 4 Museums Decided This Work Shouldn’t Be Shown. They’re Both Right and Wrong.
The Nation: Don’t Hide the Art of Philip Guston
Frieze: Artists Speak against the Postponement of ‘Philip Guston Now’
Artnet News: Nicole Eisenman, Martin Puryear, and 100 Other Artists and Intellectuals Call on Museums to Reinstate the Postponed Philip Guston Retrospective
ARTnews: Controversial Philip Guston Show Postponement Met with Shock and Anger from Art Community
Texas Monthly: A Museum Show in Houston Is Shelved, and the Texas Art Community Cries Foul
The Washington Post: The Philip Guston controversy is turning artists against the National Gallery
ArtLyst: Philip Guston Postponed: Curator David Anfam Speaks Out
The Art Newspaper: Directors of Tate and the National Gallery of Art defend controversial decision to delay Philip Guston show
Hyperallergic: National Gallery of Art Director Discusses the Decision to Delay the Philip Guston Exhibition
Artnet News: Why Did the National Gallery Postpone Its Guston Show? The Museum’s Director Says the Public Doesn’t Need a ‘White Artist to Explain Racism’ Right Now
The Art Newspaper: What does the Philip Guston delay tell us about museums and race?
The Cornell Daily Sun: Museum Culpability & Why Philip Guston Can Wait
Artnet News: Artist Vincent Valdez Made a Painting So Provocative This Texas Museum Waited a Year to Unveil It. Now It’s a National Sensation.
The Guardian: How a painting of the Ku Klux Klan is causing a stir in Texas
NY Times: An All-American Family Portrait, in White

