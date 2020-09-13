Art Dirt: The Death of Art Fairs

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the good, the bad, and the future of in-person art fairs.

“I’m a person who loves art, and I found Art Basel Miami to be a draining and kind of frightful experience.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

