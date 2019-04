In this podcast, Glasstire’s William Sarradet catches some notable exhibitors at the Dallas Art Fair on its opening night, to chat about the art they’re showing this year. Exhibitors in this podcast include Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas), Harlan Levey Projects (Belgium), Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (Houston), galerie frank elbaz (Paris/Dallas), Green Art Gallery (Dubai), Ulterior Gallery (New York), Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston), Voloshyn Gallery (Kiev), and McClain Gallery (Houston).