Art Dirt: Looking Back at 2021

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss memorable art happenings from 2021.

“One of the things that we haven’t seen this year, that I really thought we might, is the closing of smaller nonprofits and smaller galleries.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:

—Glasstire: Glasstire’s Best of 2021

—Glasstire: Our Favorite Art Books of the Year

—Glasstire: Glasstire’s Top Ten Stories of 2021

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Exploring the Metaverse + the “Disneyfication” of Notre Dame

—Glasstire: Houston’s Orange Show Announces Major Expansion

—Glasstire: New Arts Building at Rice University to be Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro; Named Sarofim Hall

—Glasstire: Women & Their Work Reopens New Building With Group Exhibition

—Glasstire: UTSA Aims to Add Southwest School of Art to its Downtown Footprint in Intended Merger

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: Exploring ALMAAHH, a Houston Complex for Latinx Cultural and Visual Arts

—Glasstire: Always Square: An Afternoon With Yasuyo Maruyama and Suguru Hiraide

—Glasstire: Dice Games in the Desert: Chinati Weekend in Marfa

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: What are NFTs and how did one sell for $69 million?

—Glasstire: Art Dirt: NFTs: Where are they now?