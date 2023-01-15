Art Dirt: Cave Painting, the Death of the Author & Visiting Galleries

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss some of their big-picture takeaways from Jerry Saltz’s recent lecture at the Dallas Museum of Art.

“If you’re in art and culture for the long haul, if you’re a lifer, you know cycles happen, and when people start to say something is out, cheesy, or needs updating, these are interesting clues that attitudes have shifted and something is coming up as a consequence.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:

—A Lecture by Jerry Saltz at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

—Live Virtual Scholl Lecture Series: Jerry Saltz

—Jerry Saltz: The Art World Problem

—Vulture: Jerry Saltz: My Life As a Failed Artist

—Tracey Emin in Conversation with Jerry Saltz

—Glasstire: Review: “Philip Guston Now” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

—Articles of Interest: American Ivy

—Wikipedia: Baghdad Battery

—Glasstire: LabSynthE and the Lazaret Cave: When Poetry and Paleontology Meet