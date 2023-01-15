Art Dirt: Cave Painting, the Death of the Author & Visiting Galleries

by Glasstire January 15, 2023
A painting of two bulls, executed in black on the wall of a cave.

A cave painting from Lascaux, France. During his recent lecture at the Dallas Museum of Art, Jerry Saltz mentioned that viewing cave paintings was one of the most moving experiences he had ever had when looking at art.

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss some of their big-picture takeaways from Jerry Saltz’s recent lecture at the Dallas Museum of Art.

“If you’re in art and culture for the long haul, if you’re a lifer, you know cycles happen, and when people start to say something is out, cheesy, or needs updating, these are interesting clues that attitudes have shifted and something is coming up as a consequence.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

