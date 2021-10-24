Art Dirt: Banksy’s $25 Million Shredded Sale & Vienna Museums Create OnlyFans Account for their Nude Artworks

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss the recent sale of Banksy’s famous shredded artwork, Love is in the Bin, and also discuss how the Vienna Tourist Board is evading censorship by showing the city’s nude artwork on OnlyFans.

“If I were to purchase Love is in the Bin, I would put the batteries back in the shredder, just to see what happens.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below.

