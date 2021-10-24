Art Dirt: Banksy’s $25 Million Shredded Sale & Vienna Museums Create OnlyFans Account for their Nude Artworks

by Glasstire October 24, 2021
Banksy shredded artwork Love is in the Bin

Banksy, Love is in the Bin, 2018. Image: Sotheby’s

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech discuss the recent sale of Banksy’s famous shredded artwork, Love is in the Bin, and also discuss how the Vienna Tourist Board is evading censorship by showing the city’s nude artwork on OnlyFans.

“If I were to purchase Love is in the Bin, I would put the batteries back in the shredder, just to see what happens.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

