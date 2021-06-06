Art Dirt: On Summer Shows, Installation Art, and Recommended Road Trips

by Glasstire June 6, 2021
Ernesto Neto SunForceOceanLife at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Ernesto Neto’s SunForceOceanLife at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss their most anticipated summer shows across the state, a jungle gym-like installation in Houston, and the optics behind Op art.

“I just want to put my eyes on people and on art in these institutions… being in any of these spaces and looking at art is very moving.”

