Peter Plagens: Artist-Slash-Critic

by Rainey Knudson April 20, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

An interview with Peter Plagens, the abstract painter who is perhaps best known not as an artist, but as the longtime art critic for Newsweek Magazine. Plagens wrote for Newsweek from 1989 to 2003, and since then has continued to write for Artforum and the Wall Street Journal, among other publications. In this interview, Plagens talks about teaching at the University of Texas at Austin in the 1960s, why writing for a magazine is better than teaching, and why, in 2019, anyone should still be making abstract paintings. He spoke on the occasion of an exhibition of his paintings at Texas Gallery in Houston, which opened in April 2019.

“It’s nicer to deal with readers than it is to deal with students. You don’t feel responsible for somebody’s fate.”

Listen to the podcast below, or go to Glasstire’s Soundcloud channel here.

0 comment

You may also like

Peter Plagens Talks About Bruce Nauman in Fort...

November 10, 2014

Abstract Painting Broke My Heart

December 2, 2015

Tête-à-Tête: Interview with Todd Kelly

February 7, 2013

Fair Thee Well

October 25, 2011

Gallery Nord: Four Emerging Artists

February 2, 2012

What the White Hides, It Also Reveals: David...

June 15, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: