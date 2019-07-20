Art Dirt: The Personalities of Texas’ Art Cities

by Glasstire July 20, 2019
FRANCISCO MORENO, WCD Project, 2015.

In this Art Dirt podcast Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about what makes each of Texas’ distinct art regions tick.

“If you don’t want to play by any rules and you don’t give a crap about any sort of establishment codes of how to do things, Dallas could be an interesting place to make your mark.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Thanks to this week’s podcast sponsor, the Rockport Center for the Arts and their exhibition, Angalee DeForest: Illuminated Reflections. For more information on the show, go here.

